Volunteers sky dive for Shropshire family charity

Four plucky women who will be completing a sky dive for a Shropshire charity are almost half way to their fund raising target. But they are hoping the sky is the limit for the final total.

The intrepid sky divers – from left Helen Columb, Ruth Martin, Zoe Clifton and Michelle Le Long

The four intrepid volunteers will be completing the sky dive on August 31st for the Home-Start Telford & Wrekin charity who provide home visits and support for families with children aged under five to help parents manage daily life and widen links within their community.

The four are marketing consultant Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing, chartered surveyor Zoe Clifton of CQS Solutions, health coach Michelle Le Long of Michelle Le Long Coaching and accountant Helen Columb of Turas Accountants.

- Advertisement -

They are all connected through the Home-Start charity and have joined forces to complete the sky dive as the charity’s main fund-raising event of 2024.

The sky dive will take place at Tilstock airfield, near Whitchurch on August 31st. They hope to raise at least £3,000 for the charity.

“We set a fairly modest target of £3,000 and we are already half way there. But we would like to raise a lot more for Home-Start if we can. The charity does such fantastic work in helping families most in need of support and it would be amazing to give their funds a real boost,” said Ruth Martin.

“I can’t say I’m not a bit nervous about the sky dive but it’s a great challenge and we will be in very safe hands,” she added.

Sharon Uppal of Home-Start Telford & Wrekin said the charity was delighted that the four women had come forward to raise funds.

“It’s an amazing thing for them to be doing for us and we hope they can enjoy the experience as well as raising extra funds for Home-Start,” she said.

She added that anyone wanting to volunteer for Home-Start Telford & Wrekin could sign up for the charity’s latest volunteer course.

The volunteer preparation course will start on September 18 and run one day a week from 9.30am to 2.30pm over the next six weeks at the Hazel Family Hub, Hadley Learning Community in Waterloo Road, Hadley. The charity also offers an online course for potential volunteers.

Further information on the sky dive and how to make a donation is at the foursome’s Just Giving page at justgiving.com/team/home-starttw2024.

Further information on the volunteer course is available by emailing info@homestarttelfordandwrekin.co.uk or via their website.