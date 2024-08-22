RJAH hailed as high performer in major national survey

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has been singled out as one of just nine providers producing results “much better than expected” in a major new national report.

The Adult Inpatient Survey is produced annually by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who monitor, regulate and inspect health and social care services in England.

It is based on feedback from more than 63,500 people who had a spell as a hospital inpatient during November 2023. More than 1,200 RJAH patients were invited to take part in the survey, and the response rate of 69% was well above the national average of 42%.

- Advertisement -

RJAH has been named by the CQC as one of just nine organisations placed in the top band of Trusts delivering results that are considered “much better than expected”, with patient experience that is substantially better than elsewhere.

The Oswestry-based hospital received responses which were better than most Trusts in 39 of the 48 questions included in the survey which were relevant to its services, and worse than most Trusts in none.



Detailed analysis shows that its food scores as the best in the NHS for the 18th time in the last 19 years, while its hospital wards and rooms are rated the cleanest for the fourth year in a row. The survey also included questions this year on whether patients, their family and carers were involved in decision-making regarding their care – and it scored top across this area as well.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, said: “I am very proud of this report, which is a testament to the high quality of care delivered by staff right across our hospital.

“I am grateful to our patients for their feedback, and it is gratifying that they are so positive about the experience they have had while in our care.



“The survey highlights the quality of medical and clinical care our staff provide, but good health care is about meeting all the needs of our patients so I am delighted to see that reflected in the scores linked to our fantastic Estates and Facilities teams.

“We will make sure we take time to celebrate this report, but also use to it to draw out areas where we can make further improvements as we strive to maintain a focus on excellence and innovation.”

The survey asked people to give their opinions on the care they received, including quality of information and communication with staff, whether they were given enough privacy, the amount of support given to help them eat and drink and assist with personal hygiene, and on their discharge arrangements.

The Trust ranked third for overall patient experience with an average score of 9.22 (against a top score of 9.34). It also ranked second for overall care and treatment with a score of 9.16 out of 10.

Paul Kavanagh-Fields, Chief Nurse, said: “This survey is a very useful tool for all NHS organisations, as it gives us a strong measure of exactly what our patients think about us.

“It covers everything from the clinical care we provide to how clean the wards are and how good the food is, so it really is a comprehensive analysis of everything we do.

“We will use this report to celebrate our strengths, but also to help shape our areas for improvement so that we can continue to raise the bar and give our patients the experience they deserve every time they come through our doors.”

Full details of the Adult Inpatient Survey 2023 can be found online here: cqc.org.uk/publications/surveys/adult-inpatient-survey.