Council launch recruitment drive for Shared Lives and Supported Lodgings carers

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching a new recruitment drive aimed at expanding its team of dedicated carers for Shared Lives and Supported Lodgings.

Shared Lives and Supported Lodgings offers a unique opportunity for carers

This initiative is in response to the increasing need for compassionate individuals who are eager to make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable adults within the community.

Shared Lives and Supported Lodgings offers a unique opportunity for carers to open their homes and hearts to anyone who may be a care leaver, has learning disabilities, mental health needs, or other support requirements. By providing a stable and nurturing environment, carers play a crucial role in fostering independence and enhancing the quality of life for those in their care.

Becoming a carer with Telford & Wrekin Council comes with a range of benefits. Carers receive comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure they feel confident and equipped to provide the best possible care.

Financial compensation is provided to reflect the invaluable service carers offer, alongside opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Additionally, carers become part of a supportive network, where shared experiences and advice contribute to a sense of community and mutual support.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “We are looking for passionate, dedicated individuals who want to make a difference.

“Our carers are at the heart of our community, providing essential support that enables vulnerable adults to lead fulfilling lives.

“Whether you have experience in care or are new to the field, we welcome you to join us in this rewarding journey.”

Cllr Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health Systems, commented: “There is so much gained from being involved in Shared Lives and Supported Lodgings; the rewards are so great, enriching the lives of both the carers and those looked after by them.

“We are looking to grow our number of carers and, if you’re a caring person with a drive to want to help others, we’d love to hear from you.

“If you are looking for a career change and would like to do something worthwhile whilst enjoying an income, then becoming a Shared Lives or Supported Lodgings carer could be the right move for you.”

For more information on how to become a Shared Lives or Supported Lodgings carer with Telford & Wrekin Council, please visit myoptionstelford.co.uk/recruitment or call the team on 01952 381317.

