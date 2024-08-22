Brookside drugs warrant nets suspected dealer



Police officers in Telford yesterday carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Brookside.

In a swift operation, South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams, working alongside the Local Policing Priority Team, executed the warrant.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs.

A 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs, he was taken into police custody as part of an investigation.

“We take all reports of drug activity seriously,” said a West Mercia Police spokesperson. “This operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling drug crime in our communities and keeping Telford safe.”

Report Drug Concerns

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns about drug activity in their neighbourhood.

There are two ways to do this:

Visit the “Something You’ve Seen or Heard” section on the West Mercia Police website or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via their website or by calling their hotline 0800 555 111.