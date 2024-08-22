19.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Brookside drugs warrant nets suspected dealer

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live


Police officers in Telford yesterday carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Brookside.

In a swift operation, South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams, working alongside the Local Policing Priority Team, executed the warrant.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs.

- Advertisement -

A 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs, he was taken into police custody as part of an investigation.

“We take all reports of drug activity seriously,” said a West Mercia Police spokesperson. “This operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling drug crime in our communities and keeping Telford safe.”

Report Drug Concerns

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns about drug activity in their neighbourhood.

There are two ways to do this:

Visit the “Something You’ve Seen or Heard” section on the West Mercia Police website or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via their website or by calling their hotline 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP