Shropshire Council launch ‘Riverside Remembered’ social history project

Demolition of the former Riverside shopping centre and medical practice is underway, kickstarting the transformation of the Smithfield Riverside area in Shrewsbury town centre.

Demolition of the former Riverside shopping centre and medical practice is now underway. Photo: Shropshire Council

To mark this significant milestone, Shropshire Council is asking for the public’s help in compiling a history of the area over the last 50 years.

Named ‘Riverside Remembered,’ the social history initiative will see Shropshire Council and the Shropshire Archives work together to curate a collection of memories from the area between the years of 1974 and 2024. Members of the public are encouraged to submit their photos online at smithfieldriverside.com for inclusion in the project.

For those with physical photographs, videotapes or even mementos, a drop-in event will be held at Shropshire Local in the Darwin Centre on 5th September from 9am – 3pm.

On 1st October, an event will be held at Shropshire Archives on Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, which will include a display of images submitted, and screening of a film about the historical development of Raven Meadows.

The demolition marks the first visible sign of change as part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan led by the Council and its development manager, RivingtonHark, to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury town centre.

Funded by £19 million from the UK Government, the demolition – carried out by specialist demolition contractor Cawarden – is expected to take around three months. Once the site has been cleared, work can begin on the first phase of the Smithfield Riverside project – the creation of a landmark park adjacent to Roushill.

This attractive green space has been designed to help breathe new life and vibrancy into the area, as well as improve biodiversity and flood resilience in the town centre. It will feature play equipment, accessible facilities for visitors of all ages, and a dedicated events and performance area.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s Executive Director of Place, said:

“This is a significant moment for Shrewsbury. The start of demolition at the Riverside site is the first step in an exciting period of change for this area of our town centre – one that will ultimately help us attract new visitors, residents, businesses and jobs. We’ve been working hard with the project team towards this moment for many months, so it’s truly fantastic to see the project now officially moving forward.

“The Riverside area has a rich history going back centuries, and for many people in Shrewsbury and across Shropshire the old nightclubs and shops in this area held a wealth of happy memories. Riverside Remembered is the perfect way to celebrate those memories and mark the beginning of a new chapter for this part of the town centre”

Spencer Winter, Project Director at RivingtonHark, added:

“Seeing work start on site is naturally an exciting moment for ourselves, having been involved in the project since 2022, but it is truly a testament to the hard work of Shropshire Council and the entire project team over the last 12 months.

“This is the beginning of a transformational journey for Shrewsbury town centre. Phase One of the project is taking full advantage of the Levelling Up funding by delivering a high-quality public space that reflects the town’s character, but also creating the right conditions and environment to drive forward further regeneration as part of the Smithfield Riverside masterplan.”

The next planning application for Smithfield Riverside will be submitted later this year, introducing ‘outline’ plans to the develop three plots located between Smithfield Road, Raven Meadows and the new park.