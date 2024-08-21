Shrewsbury busker fined for street trading offences

A Shrewsbury busker has been ordered to pay fines and costs of more than £6,400 at Telford Magistrates Court for the distribution of flyers and street trading without a licence in Shrewsbury town centre.

The case was brought by Shropshire Council’s licensing service and was heard on 19 August 2024.

Jason Allan was originally convicted on 10 June but applied for a statutory declaration to re-open the proceedings on the basis that he stated he was unaware of the proceedings on the grounds that he had moved address.

- Advertisement -

The court re-opened the proceedings and dismissed the previous conviction, and the matter was listed for a re-hearing.

The defendant was in attendance and pleaded guilty to both offences. The court was informed about Shropshire Council’s long history of engagement and advice with the defendant which had been ignored and continuing to carry out his activities despite the council’s advice.

The court took into account the defendant’s guilty plea and reduced the maximum penalty of £2,500 to a fine of £1,653.00.

The court also ordered a victim’s surcharge (being a percentage of the fine) of £653.00. The court also ordered the Defendant to contribute to the prosecution of costs of £4,200.00 (full costs were £6,286.30). The total penalty was therefore £6,486.