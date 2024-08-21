Orthopaedic Institute to carry out important study thanks to help from their Friends 

The Orthopaedic Institute at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is set to carry out an important study, thanks to a significant funding boost from the hospital’s League of Friends.

The Orthopaedic Institute is a registered national charity and through voluntary contributions, helps to fund research in the specialist research centres and departments within RJAH.

The charity also supports the funding of educational facilities and activities such as organising training courses for orthopaedic trainees and allied health professionals.

Working alongside the Metabolic Bone Department the charity is proud to announce a major milestone in their research efforts on bone health.

The research project titled ‘Obesity, Bone Fragility and the Risk of Subsequent Fractures’ will aim to investigate the risk of further broken bones in obese patients who have already experienced a break.

The funding of £24,000 was officially presented in a ceremonial cheque signing event held at the Oswestry-based hospital at the beginning of August.

Mr. Eric Evans, the Chair of the Orthopaedic Institute, and Dr Chadi Rakieh, the Metabolic Bone Lead, accepted the cheque from the League of Friends, presented by their Chairman, Peter David and Charity Manager, Julia Morgan.

Dr Rakieh said: “We are deeply grateful to the League of Friends for their generous support – this funding will enable us to accelerate our research efforts, explore new management strategies, and ultimately improve the health and well-being of individuals struggling with osteoporosis and fracture (broken bone), particularly those affected by excessive weight.

“This study will ultimately ensure that patients are receiving the most suitable medication and treatment to help prevent fractures, while alleviating pain and suffering.”

Eric added: “We are very pleased to be working alongside our partner charities in support of the world-renowned research undertaken here at the hospital.”

Peter said: “The research carried out will have huge long-term benefits to patients, and we are always delighted to support the important work our friends at the Orthopaedic Institute carry out.”