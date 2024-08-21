New partnership to improve elderly health and wellbeing in Shropshire

Community Resource has announced a new partnership with Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry.

The collaboration aims to enhance health and wellbeing for elderly individuals in the county through a series of joint initiatives.

Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry, the first branch established in 2008, provides exceptional live-in and visiting care to people living in their own homes.

Committed to “Be There,” Radfield helps the elderly remain connected to the things that matter most to them, supporting local communities with high-quality care services. Their expertise includes supporting individuals affected by medical conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, cancer, and respiratory failure, as well as offering companionship care, post-hospital discharge care, respite for family carers, and bespoke live-in care packages.

This partnership will focus on promoting health and wellbeing, particularly for those over 60, through various community engagement activities and health-focused events. Community Resource has a strong history of working with the elderly community to prevent falls, enhance accessibility, and promote independence within their own homes.

Karen Corcoran, Business Development Manager at Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry, commented on the partnership:

“The experience I have gained through my charity work and personal circumstances has made me realise just how important home care is and how we need to ensure we keep our independence as we age. This was particularly apparent to me when my Mum had a fall and needed support within her own home. I am thrilled about our partnership with Community Resource, which aligns with our mission to provide exceptional care and support for the elderly in their own homes. Together, we can make a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of our local elderly community.”



Stacey Teece, Fundraising Manager at Community Resource, added:

“We are delighted to partner with Radfield Home Care to enhance the health and wellbeing of our elderly community in Shropshire. This collaboration allows us to combine our extensive community experience with Radfield’s expertise in home care, providing comprehensive support for elderly individuals. Our shared values and commitment to listening to and addressing the needs of the elderly will ensure this partnership makes a meaningful difference. We look forward to working together to empower our elderly community to live independently and enjoy a high quality of life.”

Community Resource’s values resonate deeply with this partnership, ensuring that the needs of the elderly are at the centre of their work. By listening to individual needs, removing barriers, and improving accessibility and inclusion, Community Resource is committed to making a tangible difference.

The collaboration with Radfield Home Care will diversify the support available to communities, ensuring tailored advice and long-term impact through continuous follow-up and relationship building.

Community Resource and Radfield Home Care say they are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to the elderly community in Shropshire, fostering stronger connections and enhancing the overall quality of life.