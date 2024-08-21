Care leavers take part in Telford & Wrekin Council’s Summer Arts Experience

For more than a decade, Telford & Wrekin Council has been running a three-week arts programme for care experienced young people aged 16-25 years old.

The Summer Arts programme is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to support the borough’s care experienced young people into their adult life

Young people are referred to the Summer Arts Experience by the council’s Children’s Services workers. The programme offers them the opportunity to explore creative arts, different career opportunities and gain valuable community and independence skills.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills said: “We know that care experienced young people face additional challenges as they move into adulthood, and we want to help them as much as we can.

“This is a remarkable programme that empowers our young people to explore diverse art forms, nurturing their creativity and opening future opportunities. What’s unique is that students can bring their personal creative preferences into it and choose what they want to explore.

“Thank you to the All 4 Foundation who have created the programme for our young people this year. There has been an amazing range of experiences that have made such a positive impact on the lives of all participants.”

“The artworks that our students produced has been fantastic. We are immensely proud of their achievements, well done to all of them!”

Here is what some of the students who attended the programme said about it:

“This year, I received a larger provision and developed a strong connection with the staff. Participating in various activities also significantly improved my physical health.” – Vickie

“I have enjoyed the artwork, crazy golf, bowling, Flip Out, and the DJ workshop.” – Josh

“I enjoyed the family feel, the lizard artwork, and tie-dye activities. Visiting the exotic zoo and speaking to the zookeeper was a highlight.” – LJ

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Summer Arts Programme runs for three weeks in August and enables care experienced young people to research, participate and engage in a range of creative arts such as dance, creative writing, music production and other art forms.

In addition to exploring individual areas of interest, students participating in the programme come together as a group to produce collaborative pieces of original artwork, such as large pieces of graffiti art.

The young people have also been supported with learning individual skills to support them with shopping, confidence, ordering in restaurants and the importance of teamwork. They’ve also had enrichment trips such as Exotic Zoo, Bowling, Ice Skating and Flip Out.

This year the Summer Arts Experience culminated in an open day, where students have had the opportunity to showcase the creative skills they’ve developed.