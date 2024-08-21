16 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Arrest made after cannabis grow discovered in Telford

A drugs warrant was carried out in Telford on Tuesday which led to more than a hundred cannabis plants being seized and one arrest.

Generic image of a cannabis plant
Officers from the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team supported the warrant at a property on Eastwood Drive in Donnington.

Within the property, 132 cannabis plants were located across multiple rooms in various stages of growth.

There was also evidence to show the electrics had been tampered with.

One man, aged 61, was arrested at the property on suspicion of the production of cannabis. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police Constable Emily Kyle, who led the warrant, said: “We executed today’s warrant in response to community concerns around the illegal production of cannabis at an address in Eastwood Drive, Donnington.

“After entering the property, we discovered around 132 plants across multiple rooms in various stages of growth.

“We are pleased to have disrupted this illegal enterprise which will be linked to an organised criminal gang whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

