West Mercia Police crackdown on fatal four offences

A concerted effort to tackle the ‘Fatal Four’ – speeding, distractions, drink and drug driving, and seatbelt offences – has seen hundreds of motorists caught breaking the law in the West Mercia Police force area.

Last year, the region experienced a shocking toll on its roads, with over 500 people killed or seriously injured. To combat this, Operation Spotlight was launched to highlight the ongoing work to deter dangerous driving.

Throughout July, officers issued 1,333 fixed penalty notices or notices of intended prosecution for ‘Fatal Four’ offences, alongside a staggering 11,988 for speeding violations. Additionally, 98 arrests were made.

- Advertisement -

Inspector Darren Godsall of West Mercia Police emphasized the importance of road safety, stating, “Everyone understands the law around seatbelts, drink/drug driving and mobile phones, and the importance of adhering to speed limits. It’s crucial to stay safe, focused, and respectful of other road users.”

While acknowledging the majority of drivers behave responsibly, Godsall expressed concern over those who continue to flout the law. He assured the public that enforcing road traffic legislation is a year-round commitment, with both marked and unmarked police vehicles deployed.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion praised the operation, stating, “Reducing road harm is a core part of my police and crime plan. Operation Spotlight demonstrates a proactive approach to tackling this issue. I’m committed to providing the resources and tools needed for the force to enforce the law and educate motorists to create safer roads for everyone.”

As the campaign continues, West Mercia Police aim to reduce the devastating impact of road traffic collisions in the region.