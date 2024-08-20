A significant programme of investment into Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre will commence this September and follows on from the investment programme at Oakengates Leisure Centre and Newport Fitness and Swimming Centre.

Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre to benefit from programme of investment. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The work at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre will focus on a programme of renewal of the plant infrastructure at the site to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions including the installation of an air source heat pump, roof and wall insulation and a new hot water system. All of this work forms part of the commitment by Telford & Wrekin Council to operate as carbon neutral by 2030.

Work will also be undertaken to improve the swimming pool environment for users through the installation of new lighting, works to the pool promenade, improved ventilation and a programme of redecoration. Proposals relating to improvements to the health suite and changing rooms, including new lockers and additional changing cubicles are being developed and further details will be released during the works programme.

The programme of investment work will require the temporary closure of the swimming pool, health suite and changing village from Monday 23 September at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre.

The fitness suite and fitness classes at the site will remain open throughout the duration of the works and additional daytime swim and pool based fitness classes will be available at Oakengates Leisure Centre and Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre. The families of children enrolled on the Swimming Lesson programme will be contacted directly by the team to offer alternative provision during the closure.

Cllr Angela McClements – Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts added: “This work is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘20 pledges in 20 weeks’ campaign which will see the local authority deliver 20 actions on the things that matter most to local people during the first 20 weeks following Cllr Lee’s Carter’s appointment as Leader on 18 July.

“The pledges reinforce the Council’s ongoing commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said:

“Our commitment to increase our energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint across our leisure portfolio is evident through these major investment works. This, our third site in three years, will see sustainability benefits as well as an improved experience for our members and pay-as-you-go users at the site. The works are expected to be completed by summer 2025.”