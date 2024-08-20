Residents urged to check their electoral register details

Shropshire residents are being warned not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their electoral registration details are up-to-date.

Voters are being encouraged to complete their online registration process by 8 September 2024.

The annual canvass ensures that the electoral register is kept up-to-date, identifying any residents who are not yet registered, so that they can be encouraged to do so. They would then be able take part in any future elections.

Over the coming weeks, Shropshire Council will be contacting many of its residents about this by email, though some residents will get a form in the post.

Andy Begley, the electoral registration officer for Shropshire Council, said:

“It’s important that residents keep an eye out for messages from us, which for many people will be in the form of an email, rather than a form through the post.

“The email will contain a two-part security code and a link to a secure registration website. Electors should carefully follow the instructions contained in the voter registration message, so that we can make sure that we have all the right details on the Electoral Register for every address in our area.”

Voters are being encouraged to complete their online registration process by 8 September 2024, but may, if they do not have online access, contact the council’s Customer Services Team on 0345 678 9015, who can assist them with their registration over the telephone.

If someone is not currently registered, their name will not appear in the messages the council sends. If anyone needs to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter communications and check the details.

Any residents who have any questions can contact Shropshire Council on 0345 678 9015 or by email at registration@shropshire.gov.uk