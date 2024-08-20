Learners celebrate achievement at Access to HE graduation

Access to Higher Education learners in Telford and Wrekin have celebrated their achievement at a special graduation ceremony.

Access to HE achievers with Cllr Shirley Reynolds (fourth from right), at the graduation ceremony. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The group have all completed one year Access programmes during the 2023-24 academic year, helping them to land a place at universities up and down the UK.

They came together for the graduation ceremony organised by the Learn Telford team at Bishton Court, Telford where they received certificates of achievement.

- Advertisement -

The Learn Telford Access courses have established themselves as the go to stepping stone for adults looking to enter university.

Many local residents have already opened the doors to degrees in nursing, midwifery, special educational needs, pharmacy, education and more with another new cohort being recruited for the next academic year which starts in September.

Access programmes starting in September include education and health professionals courses and an Access to HE Psychology course is also being offered for the first time.

On the education programme, the focus is on teaching and learning theory and supporting children through crucial aspects of their physical and mental development.

Meanwhile, the healthcare course targets learners who are passionate about getting involved in healthcare and focuses on the history of the NHS, human biology and physiology and social inequalities in healthcare.

The Psychology course is specifically designed for those with a fascination in human behaviour and what makes people tick and focuses on understanding what makes us human, why we behave the way we do and what role external factors and influences have on our psychological development.

Learn Telford programmes are delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council and aim to provide high quality learning opportunities for people living in the borough.

They encourage people across different communities to experience the joy of learning and take advantage of the wider benefits that participation in learning brings, such as increased confidence, reduced social isolation and improved wellbeing.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, presented achievers with their certificates at the graduation ceremony.

Cllr Reynolds said: “We were delighted to celebrate the success of our Access achievers and it was a huge honour to meet them.

“We wish them all the best as they go on to further study at university and their future careers.

“We are also pleased to be able to continue to offer Access to HE programmes from September which are a great stepping stone to university and future career sectors.”

You can find out more about Learn Telford Access programmes here.