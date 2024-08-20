10.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Firefighters called to fire at property in Moreton Say

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Moreton Say, near Market Drayton, on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Moreton Say. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The incident occurred at around 12.37pm when Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a house fire.

Three fire engines were dispatched from Hodnet, Prees, and Telford Central, along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus successfully extinguished the fire in the living area using a hosereel jet.

The incident was brought under control by 1.24pm.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

