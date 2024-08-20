A53 in Shawbury to close for resurfacing work

Motorists are being advised of upcoming road closures on the A53 in Shawbury as essential resurfacing work gets underway.

The stretch of road between Aries Drive and Wytheford Road will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, September 3 to Friday, September 13, between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm each day.

A signed diversion route will be in place during the closures, however, residents and businesses within the affected area will be granted access when safe to do so.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for travel.

To minimise disruption, motorists are asked to avoid parking on the road during the working day.