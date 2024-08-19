Telford golf day set to raise £1000 for Hope House

A sunny, social day of golf followed by pub hospitality is set to raise £1,000 to support children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

The Peter Morris Cars team

The golf day organised by a team from the Huntsman of Little Wenlock, Telford, made vital funds for Hope House children’s hospice, based near Oswestry.

Held at Wrekin Golf Club, this was the 11th golf day hosted by Peter Morris, director of the Huntsman, in Little Wenlock, and Peter Morris Cars.

- Advertisement -

The fun fundraiser was a team effort featuring 35 golfers in nine teams, all competing for trophies including variety of individual and team trophies. The day also included bacon baps and hospitality back at the Huntsman.

Sponsors were Eco Electrical, AK Williams, PM Property Management, Greene King, Huntsman Little Wenlock, Brockton House Farm, Cadwalader Agriculture, Syspal Ltd, Raby Estates, Meadowvale Nursery, Rowton and Hobsons Breweries and S&P Paintshop.

Raffle and auction prize were kindly donated by Addison Wines, Ludlow Brewery, Enville Brewery, Briton Fine Food, Bookers Telford, Astbury Golf Resort and Greene King.

Peter said: “The Golf Day is an idea that goes back more than a decade. It all began from a suggestion from a customer who visits the pub whose family had been supported by Hope House.

“I don’t play golf, but it sounded like a great fundraiser for an important local charity. It’s 11 years on and the days are just as successful as they ever were.”

Peter has gone on to support Hope House regularly, and is a sponsor and attendee of many Hope House events.

He thanked all the sponsors, supporters, players, as well as his Huntsmen organising team.

“We are so grateful to our incredible supporters who give generously year after year, and to my support team Karen Stephenson, Katie Smithurst and Lee Bowden. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Peter’s golfing guests included Scott Smith and Stuart Hancox from Greene King, who were attending for the first time as well as providing sponsorship and raffle prizes.

“It’s a great course, and we were keen to show our support for such a worthwhile local charity,” said Stuart Hancox.

Their teammates were previous winner Adrian Smith, as well as Jack Thompson.

Hope House was particularly important to Jack who had been supported by the charity with bereavement counselling as a child.

“Visiting Hope House helped me to understand my feelings and anger, and helped me through a very dark time. I even discovered a love of drumming from time in the music room there. It made a huge impact on my life.”

Fundraiser Dawn Ball thanked everyone involved in the event, and for everyone’s generosity in the run-up and on the day.

“The golf day is such a lovely event which will benefit our children and families greatly. Thank you to him and his team for organising a successful day at the picturesque Wrekin Golf Club. This event is about so much more than trophies and prizes – though they’re lovely too!

“Peter is such a wonderful supporter who has raised thousands of pounds for us over the years, every penny of which helps local children and families who need our hospices. Thank you!”