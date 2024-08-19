Students at specialist college vitalise heritage railway

Derwen College Walford student Harry and his fellow “Leaf It to Us” crew have been instrumental in maintaining the grounds of Oswestry’s Cambrian Heritage Railway over the past two years.

Harry took on assistant guard’s duties to celebrate the completion of his Supported Internship

To express their gratitude, the railway’s volunteers organized a truly unforgettable experience.

As a reward for completing his Supported Internship, Harry was entrusted with the role of assistant guard on a private train journey from Oswestry to Weston Wharf.

- Advertisement -

The excitement had been building for weeks as Harry eagerly anticipated waving the flag and using the intercom. A celebratory barbecue awaited the students, staff, and volunteers at the journey’s end.

Harry’s involvement with the railway began as part of his horticulture studies. Initially, his autism made navigating the challenging terrain difficult, both physically and emotionally. With unwavering support from his college mentor, Ruth Braddick, and the railway volunteers, Harry’s confidence has blossomed. He can now confidently tackle any terrain and has even mastered the art of making passenger announcements.

Ruth, who supports Harry on his placement, says, “Harry’s development is nothing short of incredible. When we started at Cambrian, his confidence was so low that he couldn’t walk over any uneven surface without panicking or needing assistance. His fear of danger was so overwhelming that he struggled to move.

“Thanks to two years of hard work by college staff and the volunteers at Cambrian, Harry is almost unrecognisable now. He is so much more confident and outgoing, and can walk anywhere confidently.”

For Harry, working in such a supportive environment has unlocked a world of new experiences, including using the Tannoy to make passenger announcements. Harry has always loved locomotives, and he is now looking for an opportunity to work at a railway post-college.

The day was a huge success all around. Phil, volunteer coordinator at Cambrian Railway, says, “The work undertaken by the students from Derwen College has proved invaluable to Cambrian Heritage Railways. Under Ruth’s supervision, they have taken on vegetation clearance on miles of trackside between Oswestry and Weston Wharf, and also at our dormant assets north of Oswestry station, at Blodwell and Porth Y Waen.

“The students have meticulously weeded the station’s concourses and have thoroughly strimmed and mowed the Oswestry platform, which is now looking pristine. Among countless other tasks, they have also litter picked around Oswestry station and trackside.

“All in all, Derwen College Walford students and staff have become an integral part of Cambrian Heritage Railways – their enthusiasm and good nature are appreciated by fellow volunteers and the Railway hierarchy alike.”