Rural communities across Shropshire to benefit from free yoga classes

A yoga centre in Shrewsbury, Jenna Blair Yoga, has been awarded a grant of nearly £4,000 to provide gentle yoga for rural communities across Shropshire.

The grant will provide access to free sessions to support physical and mental wellbeing, thanks to the Vibrant Shropshire Grant Scheme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Locals in rural communities across Shropshire who could benefit from the free yoga classes are being asked to get in touch with Jenna Blair Yoga to express their interest. Classes will commence this September.

Jenna Blair, Founder of the thriving yoga and wellbeing centre which has secured the funding as part of its community outreach programme, said: “Rural isolation is a big challenge for individuals, communities and families across Shropshire. We are only too aware of this and feel that yoga and the many benefits it brings should be accessible to all. This is something we are passionate about at Jenna Blair Yoga.

“We know what a powerful tool yoga is in supporting our wellbeing, not least through the incredible physical benefits of such as improved balance, mobility, bone density and muscle strength as well as tool for anxiety, stress and depression.

“We also find that when people engage in this type of mindful activity together friendships are formed, and community bonds are strengthened so we’re delighted to be able to offer new classes to rural communities thanks to this generous funding.”

Classes will initially be offered in Wem, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Snailbeach with bookings opening soon. Locals can contact enquiries@jennablairyoga.co.uk to express interest in free yoga classes in their community.

Further updates and bookings will be available via Jenna Blair Yoga’s website soon. Visit jennablairyoga.co.uk to find out more.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the Vibrant Shropshire: a Cultural Compact Grant Scheme as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.