15.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

PCC invests £30k into app preventing online child sexual exploitation

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Committed to tackling child sexual exploitation (CSE) across West Mercia, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has provided £30,000 to West Mercia Police for the development of an app aimed at reducing the risk of young people becoming victims of online CSE.

In 2023, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services made a recommendation for all police forces to improve their management information and data processes to understand the visibility of risks, prioritisation and effective allocation of resources with regards to CSE.

A PowerApp is now being designed and built for West Mercia Police, which will allow a full system approach to reporting levels of CSE, including cases where victims have been exploited online, and the action being taken by the force. This will be directly fed to the PCC, Chief Officers, the Home Office and the National Crime Agency to ensure clearer management of information where risks can be identified earlier to prevent further cases of online CSE.

- Advertisement -

PCC John Campion said: “Child-sexual exploitation is a horrific crime which continues to cause devastating damage to communities across West Mercia.

“By investing in tools such as the PowerApp, all official bodies can play their part in ensuring these heinous crimes are stamped out of our society and can ensure if CSE is reported, that action is taken immediately.

“I am proud to have provided this investment, which delivers on yet another one of the HMICFRS’ recommendations to ensure West Mercia Police is continually working on its response to CSE.”

Detective Superintendent, Leanne Lowe said “We continue to do all we can to tackle child sexual exploitation, and it remains a key priority for West Mercia Police.

“We welcome tools which can assist in building a picture of these crimes and help us bring offenders to justice. “The PowerApp is a great example of how advances in technology can support policing. It is vital we continue to work alongside our partners to keep communities safe and this is just one example of how we gather information effectively to work more collaboratively.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP