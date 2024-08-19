PCC invests £30k into app preventing online child sexual exploitation

Committed to tackling child sexual exploitation (CSE) across West Mercia, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has provided £30,000 to West Mercia Police for the development of an app aimed at reducing the risk of young people becoming victims of online CSE.

In 2023, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services made a recommendation for all police forces to improve their management information and data processes to understand the visibility of risks, prioritisation and effective allocation of resources with regards to CSE.

A PowerApp is now being designed and built for West Mercia Police, which will allow a full system approach to reporting levels of CSE, including cases where victims have been exploited online, and the action being taken by the force. This will be directly fed to the PCC, Chief Officers, the Home Office and the National Crime Agency to ensure clearer management of information where risks can be identified earlier to prevent further cases of online CSE.

- Advertisement -

PCC John Campion said: “Child-sexual exploitation is a horrific crime which continues to cause devastating damage to communities across West Mercia.

“By investing in tools such as the PowerApp, all official bodies can play their part in ensuring these heinous crimes are stamped out of our society and can ensure if CSE is reported, that action is taken immediately.

“I am proud to have provided this investment, which delivers on yet another one of the HMICFRS’ recommendations to ensure West Mercia Police is continually working on its response to CSE.”

Detective Superintendent, Leanne Lowe said “We continue to do all we can to tackle child sexual exploitation, and it remains a key priority for West Mercia Police.

“We welcome tools which can assist in building a picture of these crimes and help us bring offenders to justice. “The PowerApp is a great example of how advances in technology can support policing. It is vital we continue to work alongside our partners to keep communities safe and this is just one example of how we gather information effectively to work more collaboratively.”