Firefighters were called to tackle a large outbuilding fire in Montford Bridge this afternoon.

Crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central, and Minsterley were mobilized to the scene just before 1.30pm.

A man was reported to have been injured in the incident, though the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by 2.20pm.