Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A53 at Hopton near Hodnet on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 5.05pm, with fire crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton, and Wellington attending alongside paramedics and police officers.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to free one person who was trapped inside a vehicle.

The casualty was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for a time following the collision.