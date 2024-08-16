9.4 C
Young girl airlifted to hospital following after being bitten by dog in Highley

A two-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Highley on Wednesday.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Photo: MAA Charity
The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Orchard Square at around 4.15pm.

West Mercia Police said the child suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital via air ambulance for further treatment.

The girl’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The incident was contained to a property and there was not, or thought to be any continuing, risk to the wider public.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident, but I’d like to offer reassurance that the dog has now been removed from the property and therefore poses no further risk to the public.”

