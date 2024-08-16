13.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Furniture scheme’s staff and volunteers celebrate 30th anniversary

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Volunteers and staff at Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme have been celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme chairman Willie Strachan, Julia Buckley MP, Councillor Pam Moseley
Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme chairman Willie Strachan, Julia Buckley MP, Councillor Pam Moseley

A large number of guests attended a celebration event which included Shrewsbury’s new MP Julia Buckley.

Chairman Willie Strachan addressed visitors at an anniversary celebration, saying: “It is a big thank you and an opportunity to tell everyone the story of what we do. Hopefully, we can get the message out to more people to help those in need.”

- Advertisement -

And he added: “Thank you for all you have done over the years and will hopefully do for another 30 years more.”

A large number of guests included Shrewsbury’s new MP Julia Buckley who for the first time in her tenure was interested to hear of the work of the Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme and praised its resilience in going forward when other similar schemes have closed.

“You have performed exceptionally well during very difficult times,” she told the chairman.

The MP was given a tour of the Monkmoor Road premises and saw how a starter pack of items was made up for a homeless family.

Starter packs include a single duvet, bedding, pans, jugs, mugs, kitchen utensils and tea towels – all for a £10 charge. In addition, she was told that a three seater settee could be obtained for just £60.

“I am most impressed with everything I have been told and seen on my visit,” she added. “I wish the Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme well for the next 30 years.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP