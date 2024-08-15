Whitchurch Civic Centre consultation report published

The report of a recent consultation that asked for views about the future of Whitchurch Civic Centre has today been published.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The centre is currently closed – except for the sports/market hall – after specialist engineers found that RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) exists across the majority of the Civic Centre complex, and that it has major structural issues.

In the consultation – which ran from 30 April to 11 June 2024 – people were asked which of six possible options they liked, or didn’t like – to enable these options to be narrowed down.

They were also asked about their usage of the Civic Centre in the past and at present, and which facilities and services they think should be available in the future

In total, 1130 responses were received, which equates to 10% of the population of Whitchurch.

The initial findings were published in July and the consultation report can now be seen here.

As a result of the consultation a working group set up to consider the future of the building will now carry out a feasibility study into the two most popular options – to either repair or replace the centre – before presenting a business case to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet for consideration.

The working group is made up of local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Councillors, and officers from both councils.