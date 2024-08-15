17.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Whitchurch Civic Centre consultation report published

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The report of a recent consultation that asked for views about the future of Whitchurch Civic Centre has today been published.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The centre is currently closed – except for the sports/market hall – after specialist engineers found that RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) exists across the majority of the Civic Centre complex, and that it has major structural issues.

In the consultation – which ran from 30 April to 11 June 2024 – people were asked which of six possible options they liked, or didn’t like – to enable these options to be narrowed down.

- Advertisement -

They were also asked about their usage of the Civic Centre in the past and at present, and which facilities and services they think should be available in the future

In total, 1130 responses were received, which equates to 10% of the population of Whitchurch.

The initial findings were published in July and the consultation report can now be seen here.

As a result of the consultation a working group set up to consider the future of the building will now carry out a feasibility study into the two most popular options – to either repair or replace the centre – before presenting a business case to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet for consideration.

The working group is made up of local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Councillors, and officers from both councils.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP