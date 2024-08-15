Two intrepid octogenarians take on charity abseil

Intrepid octogenarians Angela Turner and Joan Woodhouse are the first two participants who will take on the challenge to abseil from the ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) to raise money for charity.

Angela Turner and Joan Woodhouse below the ward block they will abseil down

Angela, 82, and Joan, 80, are raising funds for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity’s Chemotherapy Day Centre which is close to their hearts.

SaTH Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends have organised the abseil off the five-storey ward block on Saturday 21 September.

Both women have a deep connection with the Chemotherapy Day Centre – Joan has volunteered on the unit for the last six and a half years and Angela has previously volunteered for eight years at the centre.

Joan who has previously experienced treatment at the hospital after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 received radiotherapy and a lumpectomy.

She said: “The care I received was second to none, and although I didn’t receive chemotherapy when I recovered, I wanted to give back and now I do a morning a week as a volunteer in the Chemotherapy Day Centre.

“I also organise the volunteer rota to ensure the shifts are covered. I chat to nervous patients and use my experience of the unit to calm their nerves. I make drinks and importantly take the time to reassure them. Treatment can last seven hours and can continue for several months. As a volunteer I get to know them and often their families as well. Kindness costs nothing and can make a huge difference to someone’s day.”

Angela whose late husband Roger Turner had a successful career working for the BBC film unit at Ealing Studios, retired in 1996 and began volunteering for SaTH in 2013 on the CDC. He recognised an opportunity to improve information sessions for newly diagnosed patients, so used his extensive background, alongside Angela to film, edit and develop information videos that are still used today to support patients who are coming for treatment.

His films released six to eight hours of nursing time per week. In 2019 Roger won the Trust’s Volunteer of Year award for his contribution.

Angela said: “Cancer has affected four immediate members of my family, my late husband had bladder and bone cancer, two of my sisters have had breast cancer, and our younger daughter has the rare blood cancer Polycythaemia Vera. All four of them have needed chemotherapy, though only my late husband Roger was a patient at RSH. Cancer took his life from us in August 2021. Hence my passion and desire to support the CDC and its patients of the future.”

Angie Cooper, Matron for Oncology & Haematology, said: “We are delighted to see Angela and Joan take on such this challenge to raise money for the Chemotherapy Day Centre. The whole team at the centre are proud of their bravery, we can’t wait to see them abseil down safely and we will be there to cheer them on.”

JustGiving pages have been created for donations to support Angela and Joan in their challenge.

If you would like to take part in the abseil, the registration fee is £78, which covers the full cost of hosting through our fully insured and experienced delivery partner. This approach ensures every penny you raise in donations goes to the hospital. We are asking that those taking part aim to raise at least £100 in addition to the registration fee and the charity team is on hand to help you reach this target.

If you want to accept the challenge, be an inspiration and abseil for a great cause email sath.charity@nhs.net or call 01743 492256.