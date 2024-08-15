‘Swamp Monkeys’ arrive at Telford Zoo as part of European conservation efforts

Zoo Keepers at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford are celebrating after the arrival of a pair of ‘Swamp Monkeys’, making the zoo one of only seven zoological collections in the UK to currently keep the primate.

De Brazza monkeys are typically found in swamp forests across central Africa

In the wild, De Brazza monkeys are typically found in swamp forests across central Africa, where locals often call them ‘the swamp monkey.’ These monkeys usually live in groups made up of a dominant adult pair and their offspring.

The number of De Brazza monkeys in the wild are believed to be decreasing due to illegal smuggling and deforestation, and a captive breeding programme has been established by a number of European zoos to safeguard the species from extinction.

- Advertisement -

The pair to have arrived at Hoo Zoo, are a mother and son pair consisting of thirteen year-old female, Neith and her five year-old son, Abeeku. It is hoped that an unrelated female will arrive at the zoo in the near future to breed with Abeeku as part of the European breeding programme to safeguard the species from extinction.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Director, Will Dorrell said, “We’re ecstatic to be one of only a small number of zoos in the UK to be home to De Brazza monkeys, also known as Swamp Monkeys. We have built a specially designed habitat for them to exhibit their natural behaviors and hope that our pair will contribute to the overall long-term conservation of this species.

“De Brazza monkeys are facing a number of challenges in the wild and we hope to be able to educate our visitors about the threats these animals find in their native territory. De Brazza monkeys usually live in groups, and we hope that our new male and female will be able to raise a family of their own in the future.”

The move to bring the pair of Swamp Monkeys to Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World has been made possible as a result of a corporate sponsorship donation from Tomato Energy which was given to Hoo Zoo to customise the habitat for arrival of the De Brazza monkeys.

Soni Grewal, Community Manager at Tomato Energy, said: “When we heard the plight of the Swamp Monkeys and saw their adorable faces we knew we wanted to help – it’s been a cause close to our hearts. Their habitat has been reduced by unsustainable practices and we, at Tomato Energy, are always looking for ways to improve sustainability within our communities to ensure our planet is here for generations to come.”

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World was recently voted as the second-best Zoo in the United Kingdom by users of internet review site, TripAdvisor. The zoo is already home to Arctic Wolves, Lemurs and big cats including Eurasian Lynx.