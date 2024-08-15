Shropshire students receive their A level, T-level and BTEC results

Students across Shropshire are today receiving their A level, T-level and BTEC course results.

Maddie Bethwaite, Beth Appleton and Brooke Spence at Telford College

Shropshire Council has congratulated students, the council says it recognises that the past few years have been particularly challenging due to the ongoing impacts of educational disruption caused by the pandemic, and would like to commend students for their resilience and perseverance in taking public exams again this year.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“I would like to say a huge congratulations to all our pupils who took exams this year and would like to acknowledge and praise their efforts and dedication.

“We understand that a significant amount of hard work goes into preparing for these exams, and I hope everyone has obtained the results they need to support their future aspirations. It’s wonderful to see our post-16 pupils achieving their goals and moving forward with their chosen career paths.

“After some tough years, it’s great to see education and examinations returning to normalcy. I would also like to thank all the teachers, school and college staff, including the virtual school staff who support our looked-after students, for their incredible dedication in preparing young people for their next steps.

“For anyone who did not get the results they expected, please reach out to your school or college for advice on the many available opportunities.

“We wish all students receiving their results today the very best for the future.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has also congratulated students on their results and paid credit to the hard work undertaken by staff.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills said:

“Well done to every one of our students in Telford and Wrekin who have worked so hard towards this day and huge congratulations to all students who have achieved academic and vocational qualifications.”

“Good luck and best wishes to all these young people as they take the next step towards further education or work.

“I also want to acknowledge the efforts and dedication of all those who have helped them succeed, including parents and carers, school staff, governors.

“Anyone who needs information, advice and guidance on career and future planning can contact our council’s free to use FutureFocus service.”

Telford College celebrates another strong set of results

Telford College is celebrating another strong set of results for its A level, technical and vocational courses.

Jack Hodnett, former William Brookes School student from Much Wenlock

The percentage of high-grade pass rates from A* to C has risen again, with many students accepted into their first-choice university.

The college also reported its first set of T-Level results today, which included a 100% pass rate for digital students, and 100% pass rate for health students’ industry placement projects with the Integrated Care Service.

Vocational study highlights included 100% pass rates in aviation, business, media, and public uniformed services.

“We’re very proud of the achievements of all of our students with this strong set of results,” said principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood.

“They deserve huge credit for working very hard to do well in their exams, overcoming significant challenges which have been unique to this generation of students.

“I am also sure they would want me to thank our staff for all the hard work they have done on their behalf.”

The college held a results day breakfast event at its Wellington campus this morning, where staff were on hand to provide advice to students on their next steps.

Former Hadley Learning Community student Brooke Spence, who studied English language, media and sociology A levels, plans to read media and sociology at Keele University with a view to a career in journalism.

“I like the independence given to students, and feel I’ve grown a lot from it. I also like the wider choice I’ve been given between coursework and exams in the subjects I chose,” she said.

Jack Hodnett, a former student of William Brookes School in Much Wenlock, is looking to read maths at Birmingham City University after his maths, further maths and physics A levels.

“My tutors never shied away from challenging me and they’ll always gave me something at a level higher to help me progress my knowledge,” he said.

Maddie Bethwaite came to Telford College from Newport Girls High School for A levels in media, art and photography, and is also planning to progress to Birmingham City University, to study art.

She said: “I liked the fact that that there was a lot of freedom on our structured course; we were really supported by our teachers whilst also being free to explore our subjects in a way that suited our learning.”

Melody Grieve, a former Codsall High School student, is preparing for a career in science after her maths, biology and chemistry A levels. She now plans to read biomedical science at Warwick University.

“I haven’t decided whether I want to specialise in immunology or genetics, but my dream job is to work in a research lab, trying to find the next big breakthrough in curing diseases,” she said.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group celebrates A level results and prestigious university acceptances

Shrewsbury Colleges Group has announced fantastic A-Level and many vocational course results for the academic year 2023-2024.

Students collect their results at Shrewsbury Colleges Group’s English Bridge campus. Photo: Shrewsbury College

A Level results out-stripped the excellent 2023 results:

98.3% pass rate at A Level for 672 students



47% A/A/B grades at A Levels 67 students achieved AAA or better in their A Levels Nine students achieved 3 A or better, and a total of 21 students achieved at least 2 A* grades and a grade A.

There were also excellent outcomes for students studying advanced level extended diplomas vocational qualifications:

86 students achieved DDD* (Triple Star Distinction, the equivalent of three A* grades at A Level) on Extended Diploma Courses

210 students achieved DDD (Triple Distinction, the equivalent of three A grades at A Level) or better on Extended Diploma Courses

James Staniforth, Principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, expressed immense pride in the students and staff: “These exceptional results are a testament to our students’ hard work, dedication, and resilience as well as our staff’s unwavering support and expertise. Shrewsbury Colleges Group strives to create an environment that fosters academic excellence and a passion for lifelong learning. I am thrilled to see our students achieve their goals and look forward to their future successes.”

He continued; “We’ve seen notable results from this year’s A Level students. 67 students have achieved AAA or better. 47% of students’ grades were A/A/B high grades, and 74% were A-C grades. Consequently, most students will have secured their first-choice university place.

“We have also seen some fantastic results across our vocational courses. Many of these courses contain challenging exams as well as ongoing assessments, and we’re delighted that 86 students achieved the highest possible grade of DDD, the equivalent of three grades A at A Level, and 210 achieved DDD (Triple Distinction) or better.”

He concluded: “We have highlighted some of our higher achievers in this year, but I know that all of our students have worked very hard over their time with the college. I am positive they will succeed in whatever path they take after leaving us. We wish them all the best fortune in their next stage in life.”

Oswestry School celebrates stellar success at A Level

Oswestry School pupils are celebrating their A Level results today with the school achieving almost double the number of A* grades compared to 2023 with just under 10% of grades at the top grade and well over half of all grades within the A*-B bracket.

Oswestry School pupils are celebrating their A Level results. Photo: Oswestry School

Eight pupils achieved an impressive clean sweep of A* and A grades, including Head Boy Myles Wilkinson who goes on to study Biology at the University of Oxford having already been awarded a Choral Scholarship.

A high proportion of the year group have likewise secured places at top Russell Group universities including the universities of Durham, Warwick and York with school leavers going on to courses ranging from traditionally popular subjects such as Law, Engineering and Accountancy to emergent areas including Digital Animation, Artificial Intelligence, and Sports and Coaching Science.

Headmaster Peter Middleton said, “I am very proud indeed of our pupils, all of whom have worked exceedingly hard during the course of their Sixth Form studies. Their results are testimony to the endeavour and effort put into their academic work, and likewise reflect the outstanding academic and pastoral support they have received from their teachers,tutors and the wider Sixth Form team. They have all found their forte at Oswestry School, and I’ve no doubt they’ll go on to great things as they embark upon the next exciting phase in their educational journey. We wish them well as they venture forward!”

Wrekin College celebrates one of its most successful sets of A-Level results in a decade

Wrekin College pupils are celebrating today after a stellar set of A-Level results.

Sam Rodenhurst, Oliver Ashby, Tilly Warner and Grace Franklin collect their results at Wrekin College

Fifty-one per cent of grades awarded were A*-B, which is an improvement of five per cent compared with 2023.

Twenty-nine per cent of the grades students achieved were either an A* or an A, which is particularly impressive given that the number of top grades awarded this year is expected to fall as exam boards return to pre-pandemic grading standards. This represents the school’s most successful set of results in a decade.

Pupils have received offers from top universities across the UK including Oxford, Durham, Imperial College and King’s College, London.



A number of pupils will also be undertaking vocational qualifications through degree apprenticeships with globally renowned companies including PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Headmaster Toby Spence said: “We are incredibly proud of this year’s cohort of A-Level pupils who have shown outstanding levels of dedication, achieving a fantastic set of results. They should be very proud of their achievements across their chosen subjects.



“We are delighted that so many of our pupils have received the grades they need to gain entry to prestigious universities around the world.

“Equally we are happy to see that a number of our pupils have, after what can be an intense selection process, been accepted for well respected degree apprenticeships, something that we champion through our Wrekin Business School.



“Whatever their future holds, we wish each and every one of our students the very best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Concord College students celebrate their A Level results

Pupils at Shropshire’s famous international school achieved exceptional results with 110 students getting 3As or better.

An incredible 19 students achieved 4A*s or more with many students adding stellar results in the Extended Project Qualification as well. The college’s top scorer at A Level achieved 5A* A Levels.

Overall, 38% of all A level grades at the school were A*s.

Concord’s local day pupils were among the students shining brightly with A*s this morning. Four of Concord’s day pupils are amongst the 10 students from Concord who have secured places at Oxford and Cambridge this year, and three more were among 19 across the school who gained at least 4A* grades.



Principal Dr Michael Truss commended the hard work and dedication of students in achieving such impressive exam results, “All of the students have worked with dedication and perseverance, results like these don’t come easily to anyone and whilst I know that they will be celebrating their grades- and rightly so, they should be even more proud of the manner in which they have achieved them.

“Young people today face incredible pressures and are often not given the credit for their achievements. Today is a time to celebrate what these young people – not only at Concord but across the country – have achieved and to look forward to all that they will go on to do in their education or in the wider world.”

Ellesmere College A Level 2024

Ellesmere College students are celebrating today with 96% pass rate at A level with some outstanding performances and securing places at top universities across the UK and overseas.

The good news follows on from the excellent results achieved by students who completed the IB Diploma course and BTEC Diploma.

The 2024 results saw 53% of IB students achieving 30 or more points, the gold standard for the IB Diploma and the top performing student, Joseph Lelong, from France, (studying International Economics and Management at Bocconi University, Milan), this year achieved 41 points with two others, Oksana Trefanenko, from Ukraine, (International Relations at Harvard College, USA) and Lukasz Bacewicz, from Poland, (Natural Sciences and Law, Philosophy and Ethics at Minerva University, San Francisco, CA., USA), both achieving 40 points out of a maximum of 45.

The BTEC Diploma results continue to impress with students celebrating another year of 100% pass results that included several Distinctions (A* at A level).

Mrs Pritt-Roberts, Headteacher said: “It is a pleasure to see how well pupils have achieved and they are commended for their positive approach to the examination experience. These results are a testament to their hard work and determination, to the diligence of their teachers and the constant support of parents.

“These pleasing A level results follow the excellent results in July for IB Diploma and BTEC.

“The breadth of courses and destinations that our students move onto is a particular point to celebrate as an outworking of being a school with a global focus and a commitment to the high-performance learning (HPL) philosophy.”

Outstanding set of A-Level results at Newport Girls’ High School

Newport Girls’ High School is celebrating an outstanding set of A-Level results, including a further increase in the number of A-A grades and 77% of all grades at A-B.

Mrs Kate Griffin, Head of Sixth Form, said “We are so proud of our students and their achievements this year; they have been a wonderful cohort and we are thrilled to see so many achieve their potential.

“The results are a testament to their work ethic and commitment to their studies. Many of our students are now leaving NGHS for top universities, whilst others have secured excellent apprenticeships. We wish them every success in their next steps and look forward to hearing what they achieve in the future.”