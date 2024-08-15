17.3 C
New mural unveiled celebrating Oswestry’s bustling market

A new mural celebrating Oswestry’s bustling market has been unveiled in the town centre.

Artists Sarah Parkinson and Debbie Carr with Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mike Isherwood and locals as thet unveil the new mural. Photo: Oswestry Town Council
Artists Sarah Parkinson and Debbie Carr with Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mike Isherwood and locals as thet unveil the new mural. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Located on the side of the indoor market, off Bailey Head, the colourful artwork welcomes visitors and captures images of the goods they will find inside ranging from fresh fish to flowers, books to haberdashery, and collectibles to cakes and coffee.

The massive mural, which is 6 metres wide by 3 metres high, features images of local buildings, landmarks, and Ghost the cat too. There is an interactive feature where people can take selfies holding a bunch of balloons, which are also on sale in the market.

It is part of a wider project by Oswestry Town Council to spruce up the market with funding from UK Government. Other planned improvements include new flooring and lighting, better access, and a new heritage clock for the front of the market hall.

Artists Sarah Parkinson and Debbie Carr (aka SparkyAuthor and DoodleDeb) said: “This has been a labour of love! To perfect our original design concept on such a large scale, whilst being able to add so many tiny important details has been challenging yet so rewarding. We’ve worked really hard planning this epic task and would like to thank everyone who has helped us.

“Griffiths Hire Shops for the scaffolding and particularly to Dyfan, Morgans Decorators for the paint, SDPS for the vinyl templates for the word ‘Oswestry’, council staff for being on hand whenever we needed them and always with a smile, and to all the people of Oswestry who have literally shown up each day, excited and buzzing to see the progress through the week.”

The Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mike Isherwood said: “The mural is a great advert for our indoor market and a wonderful addition to our town, bursting with colour and fun.

“The design draws inspiration from our fantastic array of market traders and to our town’s heritage. Sarah and Deb are rightly feeling happy and proud. They have created a lasting celebration of our market for all to enjoy.”

