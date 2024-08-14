Witness appeal after three men injured during assault in Oswestry

Police in Oswestry are appealing for witnesses after three men were injured following an assault in the town.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 1.40am at the Ye Olde Vaults on Church Street.

Two of the three men received serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Officers are trying to locate anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to help with their investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police by emailing Detective Sergeant Will Quan at william.quan@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 56i of August 11, 2024.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.