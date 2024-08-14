14.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Witness appeal after three men injured during assault in Oswestry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Oswestry are appealing for witnesses after three men were injured following an assault in the town.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 1.40am at the Ye Olde Vaults on Church Street.

Two of the three men received serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

- Advertisement -

Officers are trying to locate anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to help with their investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police by emailing Detective Sergeant Will Quan at william.quan@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 56i of August 11, 2024.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP