Weekend closures of A49 to take place at Church Stretton for resurfacing work

National Highways is planning to carry out resurfacing work on the A49 between the Sandford Avenue junction and just south of Clive Avenue in late September.

To carry out our work safely, there will be six full weekend closures of the A49 at this location.

The full weekend closures will enable National Highways to resurface the carriageway to the required depth, recycle materials and shorten their overall programme.

Whilst they work at this location, they will have a dedicated public liaison officer available to answer any questions that may arise.

The officer will also be carrying out site visits before construction and engaging with any of the affected residents and businesses.

Traffic management

During this time, access to frontages will be maintained via escort/marshal systems. There may be short delays whilst National Highways ensure that the site is safe for access. They will also maintain access to emergency vehicles throughout.

During the closures, a fully signed diversion route will be installed and there will also be a weight restriction enforced along the B5477.