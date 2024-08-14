Shropshire Council to upgrade payment system

Shropshire Council is upgrading the system it uses to take payments to provide a better and more secure service for its customers.

The new system, which is scheduled to go live at midday on Tuesday 27 August, will allow customers to make payments online, by phone, or in person with greater ease and convenience.

However, to facilitate a seamless changeover, all payment services to the council will be temporarily suspended from 6pm on Sunday 25 August, until the scheduled time of midday Tuesday 27 August when the new system will go live.

- Advertisement -

This means that customers will not be able to make any payments to the council during this period, either online, by phone, or in person.

The council’s leisure and culture services will be unaffected by the temporary suspension.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we urge customers to plan ahead and make any payments before Sunday (25 August) if they need to, otherwise the system will be live and able to take payments from midday on Tuesday (27 August).

“Payments collected via direct debit and standing order will continue as normal, so if you haven’t already, please consider setting up a direct debit to pay for the council services you receive. It’s easy to do, and will save you time and money.”