20.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council to upgrade payment system

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council is upgrading the system it uses to take payments to provide a better and more secure service for its customers.

The new system, which is scheduled to go live at midday on Tuesday 27 August, will allow customers to make payments online, by phone, or in person with greater ease and convenience.

However, to facilitate a seamless changeover, all payment services to the council will be temporarily suspended from 6pm on Sunday 25 August, until the scheduled time of midday Tuesday 27 August when the new system will go live.

- Advertisement -

This means that customers will not be able to make any payments to the council during this period, either online, by phone, or in person.

The council’s leisure and culture services will be unaffected by the temporary suspension.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we urge customers to plan ahead and make any payments before Sunday (25 August) if they need to, otherwise the system will be live and able to take payments from midday on Tuesday (27 August).

“Payments collected via direct debit and standing order will continue as normal, so if you haven’t already, please consider setting up a direct debit to pay for the council services you receive. It’s easy to do, and will save you time and money.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP