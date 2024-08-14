Huge summer maintenance programme in full swing across Telford and Wrekin

An intensive programme of highways improvements, street cleaning and grass cutting is being undertaken by Telford & Wekin Council over the summer.

Grass cutting takes place along a verge in Telford

So far 2,500 street signs have been cleaned and road resurfacing, to improve driving conditions and safety, will cover the equivalent of more than 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Upcoming road resurfacing is planned at Donnington Wood roundabout, Hall Park Way and High Ercall.

The council is responsible for cutting more than six million square metres of grass across the borough. In addition, teams are busy carrying out a summer prune across 26,000 square metres of parks and open spaces to help keep these areas accessible for all to enjoy.

- Advertisement -

The council looks after 116 playgrounds with upgrades planned over the summer from funding secured by developers. It means more play areas will benefit from new, inclusive equipment, while existing equipment will be refreshed and safety surfacing improved.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability said:

“Throughout the summer Telford & Wrekin Council is investing in a huge programme of maintenance to help keep our borough clean, green and safe.

“From improving hundreds of miles of roads and cutting millions of square metres of grass to cleaning thousands of road signs, our teams are working around the clock so we can be proud to call Telford and Wrekin home.

“This is on top of the day-to-day work we do delivering more than 700 high-quality council services. With such a huge undertaking, we are asking residents to help us by reporting any issues they spot, such as fly-tipping or broken signs, on the MyTelford app, so we can quickly fix them.”

The summer maintenance programme is in addition to Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing upkeep of more than 600 miles of roads, including fixing over 3,600 potholes in the last 12 months, as well as cleaning 15,000 gullies and weekly emptying of 2,500 litter bins.