CCTV images released after shop thefts in Telford

Police officers investigating several shop thefts in Telford would like to speak to the people pictured, as they may have information that can help with their enquiries.

Police would like those in the image to get in touch as they may be able to help with their investigation

The first image is from Frasers in Telford Town Centre on Wednesday 29 May at 3pm, where a handbag of around £120 was taken.

The second image is from Co-Op in Lawley on Sunday 7 April at around 11.30am, where food items were taken.

The third image is from the BP Petrol Station on Hadley Park on Saturday 1 June at around 8.15pm, where vapes worth the value of over £100 were taken.

The fourth image is from a theft from Sainsbury’s in Ketley on Wednesday 12 June at 12.30pm, where chocolates worth around £100 were taken.

The final image is from Sainsburys on the Holyhead Road on Wednesday 8 May at around 8.50pm, where items were taken worth over £45.

Officers who are investigating these separate incidents would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.

If you know or recognise the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk