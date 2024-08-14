20.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Cafe in the Park opens in Shrewsbury's Gains Park

A new neighbourhood cafe to serve the local community has opened in a shopping complex in Shrewsbury’s Gains Park.

Cafe in the Park has opened at the Pensfold Shopping Centre in Gains Park, Shrewsbury
Cafe in the Park has opened at the Pensfold Shopping Centre in Gains Park, Shrewsbury

Cafe in the Park, owned by husband and wife team Duncan and Samantha McGregor, has quickly proved popular with locals since opening its doors at Unit 3 at Pensfold Shopping Centre.

Mr McGregor said: “It’s a nice community and there’s been a lot of interest since we opened a couple of weeks ago, which has been good. We already have regulars coming in for their morning coffees.

“We live local and just want to be part of the community, keep prices reasonable with coffees, cakes, breakfasts, and it’s starting to build.

“We are already hosting the Women’s Institute and reading clubs, so we are just looking to keep building.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting of the Gains Park unit, which extends to 1,566 sq ft, for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property is well located in a popular residential suburb of Shrewsbury, with good access to the local main road network.

“It became available owing to the relocation of the previous tenants, and we are delighted that Cafe in the Park has now moved in.

“It’s a very welcome addition to Gains Park and we wish them every success with their new venture.”

Cafe in the Park serves breakfast, lunch and a range of hot and cold drinks.

