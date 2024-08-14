Brand new nursery to open in Apley, Telford

A brand-new purpose-built nursery and pre-school is opening in Apley Telford in September following an investment over £800k by The Midcounties Co-operative.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley Telford nursery will open in September

The new Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley Telford nursery will open on Monday 2 September, on Coopers Mill in Apley, and will offer spaces for up to 100 children aged from three months to five years.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers is run by one of the UK’s largest independent co-operatives, The Midcounties Co-operative. Its mission is to provide a holistic, child-centric approach to education, helping every child to become their best selves whilst also learning about the communities and world they live in. The first five years of a child’s life lay the foundations that shape their future.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers provide an environment where children grow, learn and love the world around them. They encourage children to manage their emotions, build resilience, confidence and empathy – and to understand the impact of their actions. All with the help of their Little Pioneers!

Each child and family in the new Apley nursery will have an allocated key worker who will listen and work with them in partnership to make sure they’re getting the best from nursery life, from updates on their child’s progress to advice on toilet training, food, friendships, sleeping patterns and more.

The nursery will have three separate rooms with a tailored environment for each age group to support their learning and development, while ensuring they have fun at the same time. It will also have on-site parking, a large garden for outdoor play, and a designated parents’ room where parents will be able to catch up with the allocated key worker, access free WiFi and coffee for working, or just to relax. Nursery fees will also include all nappies, wipes, and nutritious snacks and meals throughout the day.

As well as being strongly recommended by parents on website Day Nurseries, and holding the Millie’s Mark accreditation, all Your Co-op Little Pioneers nurseries also have Eco-Schools Silver status as a minimum, which recognises their efforts to empower children to understand and take responsibility for their environmental impact. The nursery team at Apley, Telford will seek to also secure these accolades quickly after opening.

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley will be hosting an official ribbon cutting on Thursday 22nd August which will be followed by an open day from 10am – 2pm on Saturday 14th September where parents will be able to take a look around the brand-new nursery and its expert team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Andrea Burton, Nursery Manager at Your Co-op Little Pioneers Apley, said: “We are so proud of our new nursery in Telford. Not only does it look great, but it will provide an amazing environment where our children can grow and develop with the support of our excellent nursery team who have all been carefully selected and trained so they’ll quickly feel like part of the extended family with parent priorities and children’s happiness front of mind.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all of our little pioneers as they begin or continue their education and development journey.”

Parents at the new nursery can become a member of The Midcounties Co-operative, giving them a say in how it is run and access to exclusive deals as well as special offers from across its Your Co-op group of businesses.