Ben Roberts takes six wickets to lead Shropshire to victory over Wales

A stunning six-wicket haul from Ben Roberts helped Shropshire make it back-to-back wins in the NCCA Championship by beating Wales by 149 runs in their top-of-the-table clash at Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s NCCA Championship match against Wales

Set a victory target of 352, Wales were going along well at 76-1 at lunch on the third and final day.

But then the wickets started to fall, six of them taken by Shifnal seamer Roberts against his former National Counties club, as the visitors were bowled out for 202 from the final ball of the 72nd over.

The result, a second successive win for Shropshire, means they are nine points clear at the top of the Western Division Two table.

It sets up an exciting final three-day clash against second-placed Herefordshire, 10-wicket winners over Dorset in the latest round of matches, at Eastnor, starting on Sunday, when the title – and promotion – will be decided.

Wales, who host Wiltshire in their final game, are 16 points behind Shropshire in third and also still have a mathematical chance of winning the division, but Shropshire and Herefordshire are in the strongest position.

Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home, delighted with his side’s efforts over the three days, highlighted the impressive contribution of Roberts.

“I’m very pleased for Ben,” he said. “He batted well in the morning too, so he had a very memorable day. He can sometimes be guilty of being overly tough on himself, so it’s very nice that the spotlight’s on him and he should enjoy the plaudits as he works hard at his game and never gives less than his best.

“Numerous individuals have stepped up during the season and put in high-class performances. As a team you are getting things right when it’s happening on a fairly regular basis.”

Starting the final day on 271-8, with a lead of 298 runs, Shropshire scored quickly to further extend their advantage before declaring on 324-9.

Wicketkeeper Ben Lees went early for a valuable 45, but then Roberts, with an unbeaten 26 from 13 balls, and Sam Ellis (14no) put on an unbroken 41 for the last wicket.

Richard Edwards was the most successful of the Wales bowlers with 4-90, while Brad Wadlan (2-59) and Moore (2-62) were also among the wickets.

Set a victory target of 352, Wales openers Callum Nicholls and Harry Friend started brightly, putting on 54, before Roberts made the breakthrough, Friend edging a catch to Fell for 23.

Three quick wickets followed after lunch, including Nicholls for 51, to reduce Wales to 101-4.

Shropshire continued to push for wickets and they regularly arrived as Wales went from 129-5 to 133-9 before tea was taken.

Romano Franco (50no) and Moore (19) then shared a last-wicket partnership of 69, finally broken when Roberts struck again to remove Moore, caught by Joe Stanley, to leave Wales all out for 202.

Roberts ended with an excellent return of 6-43 from 17 lively overs, his best figures for Shropshire. Ollie Currill also played his part with 2-64.

Home added: “It was evident that we had to be patient and Charlie marshalled his bowlers well with regular changes, setting some good fields and we caught particularly well in the slip corden and close to the bat.’’

Tom Fell had led the way for Shropshire on the opening day by hitting his fourth century for the county since joining the club at the start of last season.

After Shropshire captain Charlie Home had elected to bat, Fell and George Hargrave (30) put on 82 for Shropshire’s second wicket, comfortably the highest partnership of the innings.

Fell reached three figures from 135 balls and went on to hit an excellent 117, from 165 deliveries, with 17 fours, before being the eighth wicket to fall as Shropshire were bowled out for 206 inside 59 overs, with Tim Moses taking 4-48 and Edwards 3-70.

“That was a match-defining innings really from Tom,” said Home. “Making 117 out of 206.”

Wales, in reply, closed day one on 119-5 and quickly lost Steffan Roberts, their top scorer, for 54 early the following morning as they were eventually dismissed for 179.

Currill (3-29) and Ellis (3-50) were both among the wickets before Peter Clark (2-5) wrapping up the innings by taking the two final wickets in as many balls.

Leading by 27 runs at the halfway stage, Shropshire set off in pursuit of runs to build up a significant advantage, and by the end of the second day had stretched their lead considerably after closing on 271-8.

Andre Bradford (58) and Currill (57) both contributed half-centuries, while Fell (37) and captain Home (31) also weighed in during a solid batting display which set up the county’s final-day victory.

Ed Home added: “We didn’t know if 206 was going to be a competitive score or not.

“Once we were able to secure a first innings lead, it set the context of what was potentially a good total and over the three days the wicket got better and better. To do what the players did on the last day was impressive.

“If you are able to get on top, it becomes harder for the opposition and day two was probably pivotal as in the afternoon and evening sessions we ended up building a sizeable lead.

“We then added to the lead on the final morning and declared hoping to leave ourselves enough time to bowl them out – and that proved to be a good decision.

‘’We would like to thank Bridgnorth CC and all of their members for a great three days and, as ever, the ground looked superb, with the hospitality and catering top drawer.’’