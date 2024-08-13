RJAH supports Classic Additions to sign Armed Forces Covenant

Classic Additions have signalled their support to staff and customers who serve in military roles by signing the Armed Forces Covenant – after being supported by The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Classic Additions owner Adrian Boyes signed the Covenant along with Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, Clinical Lead of the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service and Consultant Surgeon at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital

The Covenant represents a pledge of support to people who are serving in, or who have served in the Armed Forces, as well as promoting its armed-forces-friendly status and seeking to support the employment of veterans, young and old.

Rebecca Warren, Reservist and Enhanced Recovery Lead at the Oswestry-based hospital, encouraged Classic Additions, who create protective car and motorcycle covers, following meeting at a local fitness session.

Adrian said: “We already support our Armed Forces community, but this will help us to ensure we are giving the very best service to our customers.

“We recognised the value that serving personnel, reservist, veterans and military families bring to our business and to our country.

“We will seek to upload the principles of the Covenant by promoting the Armed Forces, supporting service spouses and partners, getting involved with national events and offering a discount of 12% on all our products to the Armed Forces community.”

Rebecca leads on the Armed Forces Covenant, including ensuring the Trust are compliant and develop links across communities to further support veterans.

She said: “We are really looking forward to building the relationship further to mentor and support Classic Additions with the support they can provide for all serving personal and our veterans and families.”

The signing was also attended by Phil Sinclair from Defence Relationship Management, which engages with employers and organisations to encourage them to become signatories to the Covenant.

He said: “I am delighted that Classic Additions have signed their pledges and look forward to seeing how they are supported by RJAH in the future.

“RJAH signed the Covenant back in 2017 and have held the Gold Award for almost six years now. That makes them advocates for the Armed Forces Covenant on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, spreading the word to other organisations.”