MP urges action on Shropshire to London rail link

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has urged the Office of Rail and Road to approve a new direct rail service between North Shropshire and London “as soon as possible”.

Helen at Gobowen Station

Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway have applied for a new rail service that would connect Shropshire directly to London, starting in Wrexham and stopping at Gobowen and Shrewsbury before travelling through the West Midlands and ending at London Euston.

The company is keen to launch the new route as soon as possible, but can only do so once the Office of Rail and Road has given the go-ahead.

This comes only a few months after the closure of the direct route from Shrewsbury to London, which has left Shropshire without any services that go direct to the capital.

Helen has campaigned hard to improve transport links in North Shropshire since she won the election in 2021. She has backed proposals to reconnect Oswestry’s rail to Gobowen as well as championing local bus services across North Shropshire.

The MP has also called for step-free access at Whitchurch Station, where Platform 1 is currently inaccessible for people with disabilities or mobility difficulties.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“North Shropshire is one of the worst connected places in England by public transport, and is in desperate need of investment.

“A new link to London – which brings extra services between Wrexham and Shrewsbury – would be a real boost for local businesses, and create real opportunities for our young people.

“If the new Government is serious about growing the economy and growing opportunity then it should be encouraging new routes like the direct service to London and the reopening of the Oswestry to Gobowen line.

“I have written to the Office of Road and Rail, urging them to approve the proposals and get this service moving.”