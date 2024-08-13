21.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man sentenced for sexual offences in Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual offences against a child.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Nicholas Burgess, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court last month of five counts of sexually assaulting a child, and one count of inciting a child into sexual activity.

The court heard how the offences took place between 2018 and 2020 in Shifnal, Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

The 52-year-old was yesterday given a seven-year custodial sentence, and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Geoff Anslow, of Shrewsbury CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed out to Burgess, who is without doubt a dangerous and predatory individual. The sentence passed reflects the gravity of Burgess’s crimes and he will now spend a significant period behind bars.

“I must commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and I hope today’s sentence is able to offer her some closure and will allow her to move forward with her life.

“I also hope that today highlights to the wider public that West Mercia Police takes all reports of child sexual offences seriously, and that we will leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP