Man sentenced for sexual offences in Shropshire

A Shropshire man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual offences against a child.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Nicholas Burgess, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court last month of five counts of sexually assaulting a child, and one count of inciting a child into sexual activity.

The court heard how the offences took place between 2018 and 2020 in Shifnal, Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

The 52-year-old was yesterday given a seven-year custodial sentence, and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Geoff Anslow, of Shrewsbury CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed out to Burgess, who is without doubt a dangerous and predatory individual. The sentence passed reflects the gravity of Burgess’s crimes and he will now spend a significant period behind bars.

“I must commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and I hope today’s sentence is able to offer her some closure and will allow her to move forward with her life.

“I also hope that today highlights to the wider public that West Mercia Police takes all reports of child sexual offences seriously, and that we will leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.”