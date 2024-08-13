Freedom Fibre reaches new connection milestone

Thousands of rural homes and businesses now have access to lightning-fast broadband through Freedom Fibre and its Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

A Freedom Fibre engineer works to connect a new customer

Cities and towns including Whitchurch, Stoke-on-Trent, Crewe, Leek, Urmston and Northwich have benefited from the full-fibre network.

Freedom Fibre builds its network using state-of-the-art XGS-PON technology which is capable of delivering lightning-fast speeds of up to 10Gbps, allowing communities to work, game, stream browse and chat whilst keeping up with the demands of multiple devices.

The alternative network provider has so far partnered with a range of ISPs that offer customers a variety of choice based on their usage, needs and budget. These include LilaConnect, the retail internet service provider (ISP) owned by Freedom Fibre Group alongside other providers such as TalkTalk, Squirrel, Fusion Fibre, MTH and Beebu.

As part of its commitment to drive change, Freedom Fibre has also invested thousands into a broad range of socio-economic projects across its build areas, including running its ‘Freedom Fund’ that has offered funding to support non-profit groups delivering environmental projects.

Marie Danby, Customer Operations Director at Freedom Fibre, said:

“Thanks to our hard-working team, the cooperation of communities and local leadership, we have been able to successfully deliver our high-speed network cost-effectively whilst maintaining our high level of customer service. This is just the start of our journey to make full-fibre, high speed broadband available to everyone.”

Residents can register their interest with Freedom Fibre to receive updates about the progress of the build.