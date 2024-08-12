23.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Fire destroys 15 acres of crops in Little Wenlock

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A fire destroyed 15 acres of crops growing in a field in Little Wenlock yesterday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 6.58pm, with multiple fire crews dispatched from Bridgnorth, Minsterley, Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington.

An Incident Support Unit and a Pinzgauer were also mobilized to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Crews worked to contain the fire using hosereel jets, rakes, shovels, and thermal imaging cameras.

A fire break was established to prevent further spread, and firefighters are currently damping down the perimeter and checking for hotspots.

Additional support was provided by three Incident Support Units, which improved access to the site and allowed for the use of fogging units. A local farmer also assisted crews with their machinery.

The fire was brought under control at 8.28pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP