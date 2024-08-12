Fire destroys 15 acres of crops in Little Wenlock

A fire destroyed 15 acres of crops growing in a field in Little Wenlock yesterday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 6.58pm, with multiple fire crews dispatched from Bridgnorth, Minsterley, Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington.

An Incident Support Unit and a Pinzgauer were also mobilized to the scene.

Crews worked to contain the fire using hosereel jets, rakes, shovels, and thermal imaging cameras.

A fire break was established to prevent further spread, and firefighters are currently damping down the perimeter and checking for hotspots.

Additional support was provided by three Incident Support Units, which improved access to the site and allowed for the use of fogging units. A local farmer also assisted crews with their machinery.

The fire was brought under control at 8.28pm.