Ceremony marks milestone in creation of new Swimming and Fitness Centre in Whitchurch

A topping-out ceremony involving Shropshire Council dignitaries took place last week at the site of the new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre.

How the new swimming pool and fitness centre in Whitchurch could look

Not only did this mark a significant milestone in the project which will see a new £14m swimming and fitness centre for Whitchurch, but it is also three months ahead of schedule and on budget.

Originally estimated to open in the summer of 2025, thanks to contractors Pellikaan Construction Ltd Shropshire Council says the revised completion date is now Easter 2025.

The new facility will offer a six-lane 25m pool, accessible changing rooms, a 41-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms, and a café with 20 covers.

Once open, it will come under the management of the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and Serco, who currently operate Shrewsbury Sports Village, The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton Leisure Centre and Oswestry Leisure Centre, on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Besides offering vital services to the community, the advanced centre will attract visitors from nearby regions, boosting economic growth and creating new opportunities for local businesses. Additionally, five local primary schools will also benefit from this state-of-the-art facility.

Peggy Mullock, Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North said:

“I am pleased that the plans for Whitchurch’s new swimming and fitness centre have taken account of the needs of those people who have mobility problems and disabilities.’

“Easy access steps, a Pool-Pod to enable access by wheelchair users, as well as a lift to first floor gyms and studios. The new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre will really be a facility for all members of the community whatever their ability.”