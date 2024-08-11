26.2 C
Young couple fundraising to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine

A recently engaged Shropshire couple are raising funds to deliver vital humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Kayleigh Jones and Josh Katihrob
Josh Katihrob and Kayleigh Jones have teamed up with a charitable organisation called Convoy4Ukraine and will be embarking on a journey across Europe to Ukraine on 16 September, to deliver a van and several 4x4s packed with humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

Josh’s great grandmother and great grandfather were Ukrainian refugees who fled to England. Josh explained, “During World War II they were forced to leave their birthplace, near Kyiv, and make a desperate and dangerous journey across Europe to England. They settled in Manchester. I remember when I was a child seeing my great grandmother eat the traditional Ukrainian dish ‘borscht’ and hoarding ancient jars of pickles in the cellar!

“Sadly, this nightmare is happening again with millions of Ukrainians being displaced, and many seeking refuge in the UK. To try not to feel helpless about these events, Kayleigh and I wanted to do something to help. We will be part of the next Convoy4Ukraine aid convoy which aims to arrive in Ukraine on 21 September.”

Josh and Kayleigh have so far managed to raise around half of their target of £2,000 and are appealing for help to reach their fundraising milestone. They have sourced a 19-year-old Ford Ranger double cab pickup which will be loaded with humanitarian aid. Kayleigh said, “I am looking forward to the trip, we love the Ford Ranger. It will provide the people of Ukraine with some of the support they desperately need!”

The Ukrainians need practical vehicles for which local spare parts are available. These include the Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser, Nissan Navara and Pathfinder, Mitsubishi L200 and Pajero Sport, and the Ford Ranger/Mazda Barracuda. Humanitarian aid such as medical supplies, warm clothes, hygiene products, generators, spare tyres and wheelchairs are all urgently required.

Click here to donate to Josh and Kayleigh’s JustGiving page.

