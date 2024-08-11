Multi-agency operation cracks down on unsafe vehicles in Hortonwood

A joint operation by multiple agencies took place in Hortonwood on Monday targeting road safety and illegal activities.

Traffic officers stopped vehicles to check roadworthiness, overloading, documentation, and driver licensing. Taxis, commercial vehicles, and private cars were inspected, and authorities also sought out rogue traders and unlicensed waste collectors.

West Mercia Police says that while most vehicles passed inspection, several offences were uncovered. Several vehicles were found to be overloaded, a dangerous condition that can affect a vehicle’s handling and braking.

Two drivers were caught without insurance and their vehicles were seized. The DVSA issued several prohibition notices for vehicle defects. Additionally, a section 59 notice was given to a rider of a Surron electric bike using the road illegally.

The operation involved a combined effort from the DVSA, Telford and Wrekin Enforcement, Shropshire and Wolverhampton Taxi Licensing, West Mercia Police, and Trading Standards.

Officers emphasized the importance of road safety and the dangers posed by unsafe vehicles to the public.