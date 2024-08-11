Friends help to upgrade hospital’s Occupational Therapy department

The Occupational Therapy department at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has seen recent enhancements – thanks to support from the League of Friends.

Alison Mannion, Occupational Therapist; and patient Tony Willacey in the Occupational Therapy workshop

The Friends charity at the Oswestry-based hospital have funded equipment for the department’s workshop and rehabilitation flat.

The workshop is a valuable resource for patients undergoing rehabilitation as an inpatient at RJAH and has a role with outpatient rehabilitation after a life changing injury – it offers a different environment for those interested in developing a skill that can be maintained at home post-discharge.

- Advertisement -

The hospital Friends have funded an array of tools for use within the workshop, this includes power tools, wood saws, drills kits, claw hammers, vacuum cleaners and a shed for storage.

The rehabilitation flat has recently been refurbished with a new kitchen, bathroom and painting throughout. Additional equipment was required to enable patients to begin using the flat again for overnight stays.

The charity supported by purchasing a two-seater fixed sofa, lift and rise chair, dual care plus profiling bed, memory foam mattress with a zipped waterproof cover and a hoist.

For many patients it is often the first ‘home’ environment they will experience away from the ward having been in hospital for long periods of time. It enables them to test out care in a safe environment prior to going home, better preparing them for discharge.

Diane Pym, Occupational Therapy Assistant, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the League of Friends for supporting the Occupational Therapy department.

“Both the flat and workshop play an essential role in a patient’s rehabilitation journey – these important upgrades allow us to harness the best possible environment to nurture patients pre-discharge.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are always pleased to support in ways that have a direct impact on patient care and for patients who have suffered a life changing injury we’re delighted to see such a positive impact on their rehabilitation.”