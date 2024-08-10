Shrewsbury business fined over underage sale and illegal vape sales

A Shrewsbury business has been convicted and fined over underage sales and illegal vape sales following a test purchase by a 17-year-old last June.

Positive Business Communications Ltd trading as Vapafone on Castle Street in Shrewsbury was convicted by Telford Magistrates Court on 31 July 2024 and ordered to pay a total of £5035.10 in fines and costs.

Shropshire Council’s Trading Standards Team brought the case forward following a test purchase operation in Shrewsbury in June 2023 and when a 17-year-old volunteer was able to buy a Elfbar vape without being challenged as to their age.

The company had denied the charge saying they had implemented all reasonable precautions to prevent the offence, but due to poorly kept refusal logs and inadequate staff monitoring the court was not satisfied it had met the requirements, especially after prior incidents and advice from Trading Standards.

The court found the company guilty and issued a fine of £1,500 for the offence and other costs of £3,535.10.

Councillor Chris Schofield, Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“Our Trading Standards team is dedicated to assisting businesses in complying with legal standards and acting responsibly.

“This case serves as a warning to sellers of age-restricted items about their duty to block sales to minors, including implementing ‘Challenge 25’, checking photo ID, and providing proper staff training on actions to take to prevent sales to minors.”

“Our aim is to maintain Shropshire as a secure, safe and appealing place to live and visit, and our team will persist in upholding the laws concerning the sale of age-sensitive products, preventing those under 18 from purchasing from non-compliant establishments.”