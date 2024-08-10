More roadshows announced as part of Hospitals Transformation Programme

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has announced more roadshow dates as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP).

Work has started on the build of a new four-storey expansion at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as part of the programme, which will see £312 million investment in local services and means the implementation of a new model of healthcare in the county.

The HTP plans will see the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) site specialise in planned care and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) site specialise in emergency care. In addition to this, 24/7 urgent care services will be available at both sites.

Clinicians and the programme team will attend each of the roadshows to answer questions, explain the proposed clinically led model of care and encourage members of the public to stay involved through the Trust’s regular focus groups.

Dates for the roadshow sessions are:

– Ludlow Market, Thursday 8 August, 10am-2pm

– Oswestry Market, Friday 6 September, 10am-2pm

– Whitchurch Help Yourself to Health event, Saturday 7 September, 9am-12pm

– Telford Shopping Centre, Tuesday 26 November, times to be confirmed

– Welshpool Market, Monday 9 December, 10am-2pm

The Trust says that more dates and locations will be announced soon.

Rachel Webster, Lead Nurse for HTP, said: “Our clinicians and programme team will be able to answer questions about what the programme will mean and how it will improve patient care for our communities in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and mid-Wales.

“We are committed to continuing to work closely with our local communities, patients, and colleagues as our plans progress.”