Woman injured after shot fired from BB gun during attempted robbery in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A woman was injured after a BB gun was discharged during an attempted robbery in Telford on Sunday 21 July.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at Saint Quentins Gate, at around 10.10pm.

The woman was approached close to the International Centre by a man who demanded money

When she refused, he discharged what is believed to be a blue BB gun, which caused a slight injury to her head.

The man left in the direction of the Hollinswood.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information is urged to call 01952 214624 or email dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 494i of 21 July 2024.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.

