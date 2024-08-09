Shropshire set for top-of-the-table clash against Wales at Bridgnorth

Shropshire’s cricketers face Wales, the team leading the way alongside them at the top of Western Division Two of the NCCA Championship, in a three-day game which starts at Bridgnorth on Sunday at 11am.

Bridgnorth will host Shropshire’s NCCA Championship match against Wales

Both teams enjoyed impressive victories in the second round of Championship matches to lift them up to 34 points.

Shropshire, inspired by a fine 161 from opener Ollie Westbury, as well as a combined haul of 15 wickets from spinners Charlie Home and Joe Stanley, emerged excellent 10-wicket winners at Wiltshire.

Wales, meanwhile, beat Dorset by four wickets at Ebbw Vale to ensure they will also go into this weekend’s match in good spirits.

“It’s a big game for both teams,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “We want to try and get a positive result, as I’m sure Wales will.

“It should be a good game of cricket because when we played Wales last season in the Championship, although it was heavily rain-affected, they looked a strong outfit.

“We’re looking forward to going back to Bridgnorth. It’s always a nice three days there and they look after us very well.”

Shropshire make two changes from the side victorious against Wiltshire.

Shrewsbury opening batter George Hargrave and Shifnal wicketkeeper Ben Lees, both regular members of the county side in all formats this season, return to the XI.

They come in for Seb Scott and Ben Lewin, who was a late inclusion in the team at Wiltshire after stepping up from 12th man duty to replace Lees.

“We’re happy with the team,” added Home. “We’ve got a nice balance of three seamers and three spinners.

“George Hargrave coming back in is a real positive for us and it was great to see Ollie doing so well in the last game.”

Admission is free for spectators on all three days at Bridgnorth.

This is the third of four Championship matches for Shropshire this season, with the county’s final three-day fixture against Herefordshire at Eastnor starting on Sunday, August 18

Shropshire

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Ollie Currill (Knowle & Dorridge), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton).